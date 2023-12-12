A few months ago, Stellantis revealed an egg that it had apparently been hatching for quite some time. Then the mega company showed the world the facelifts for all its vans in one go, including those of Citroën. The Jumpy in particular stood out because it was fitted with a set of headlights that were reminiscent of the Oli concept car and the brand new Citroën (ë-)C3. However, the updated Berlingo did not have those headlights… And there was a reason for that.

From 280 to 320 kilometers

That turns out to be exactly the feature that will distinguish the passenger version from the van Berlingi. For example, Citroën has now pulled the curtain on the updated ë-Berlingo with a rear seat, and it immediately catches the eye thanks to its striking headlights. The front bumper also differs significantly from that of the van, while Citroën omits its logo at the back and spreads the brand name more prominently over the tailgate. Inside you can recognize it by a different steering wheel and a new 10-inch infotainment screen, while you can still count on colorful dashboard and seat coverings.

There is less news to report underneath, or at least not if you have already seen the facelifts for the Peugeot e-Rifter and e-Partner, the Opel Combo Electric, the Fiat e-Doblo and even the Toyota ProAce City Electric. So you can still count on a 50 kWh battery and an electric motor with 136 hp, although the latter is slightly more economical with its power. Combine that with a new heat pump, and the theoretical driving range increases from 280 to 320 kilometers, according to Citroën. The ë-Berlingo can charge up to 100 kW quickly, bringing the battery to 80 percent capacity in half an hour.

As usual, the Citroën ë-Berlingo will be available in two sizes: as a 4.40 meter long M and as a 4.75 meter long XL. The latter can be equipped with seven seats, but if you only leave the front row of seats in place, this creates a ballroom with a volume of about 4,000 liters. We do not yet know what you would have to pay for this in a new form.