The former Yamaha and Suzuki team manager is free again after prematurely ending his adventure in Formula 1. Are the doors to Honda HRC open?

December 12, 2023

Just two weeks ago he had denied the rumors about his move to HRC: “I’m happy in Alpine and no one looked for me”. This evening, however, the official statement arrived confirming the early termination of the contract Between Davide Brivio and the Alpine F1 team.

“After three years of collaboration Alpine Racing separates as mutually agreed by the Director of Racing Expansion Projects Davide Brivio at the end of the year – we read in the press release, and then – leaving the Italian free to pursue other career opportunities”.

It comes naturally to think of HRC given that the rumor has been going around for some time: moreover, many have also seen in the hiring of Luca Marini a signal in this direction.

But these are at the moment assumptions, let’s stick to the facts.

“It’s over three-year collaboration with Davide – we read again in the press release -, who joined the team ahead of the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship season 2021 as Racing director. Since then, Davide has taken on the role of Director of racing expansion projects, which included the successful management of the Alpine Academy, the young pilot program del team”.

Brivio’s words



These are Brivio’s words: “This has been a proud chapter of Formula 1 with Alpine. I would like to thank Alpine for the opportunity to experience Formula 1which was my desire and also for the possibility of transmitting part of my experience in motorsport to his young pilots dell’Alpine Academy”.

“I wish the team and the Academy all the best for the future and I am sure we will see many young drivers achieve fantastic results in their careers. Playing a small part in some of this success will certainly be something I will cherish.”

Then the phrase that could open to his return to MotoGP: “I am grateful to Alpine for having granted my wish to pursue other opportunities which may (and I hope will) arise in the future.”

“Under the guidance and experience of Davide In motorsport, the Academy has developed young drivers in various motorsport disciplines and has seen regular opportunities in Formula 1 over the last two seasons, most recently with the appearance of Jack Doohan in Free Practice 1 in Abu Dhabi. The team thanks Davide for his commitment during his time at Alpine and wishes him the best for his future career. Julian Rouse will continue to oversee the Alpine Academy programme, which will enter its ninth year in 2024 and currently includes nine drivers from eight nationalities, spanning four different series from FIA Formula 2 through to European Karting, and continues to play a central role in the Alpine Project”.

Bruno Famin, VP Motorsports Alpine Racing: “First and foremost, we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons. His experience in motorsports has been extremely valuable, especially in the development and progression of the Alpine Academy. Davide’s desire is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we accepted his wish by mutually agreeing to separate. We extend our best wishes to him in his next chapter in an already impressive career in motorsports.”