Some business sectors hoped that everything would return to normal once health restrictions were lifted. However, teleworking was a path of no return and the return to the offices has not been as quick as these sectors expected. The hybrid work model, with in-person work days and teleworking, has ended up taking over.

Investment funds and construction companies have been the most affected by this market reconversion, as they have not been able to respond quickly to the changing needs of companies and have found themselves with a large part of their expensive office buildings empty. The latest proposals to bring employees back involve offices with a cafeteria, gym and equipment to share time with other employees.

Investors didn’t see it coming. Data from the The Office Property Telescope 2023 report prepared by the consulting firm EY, reveal that Madrid and Barcelona have an office vacancy rate of 10% with a tendency to increase in the coming months. Which means about 2.5 million square meters of empty offices in Madrid and Barcelona alone.

The volume of empty offices, which are not expected to be occupied given the change in needs of companies that now have ‘floating’ staff in their offices, has caught investors and construction companies off guard, and their slow reaction has caused large economic losses in a sector accustomed to short-term returns.

Change of model for the work center. Companies have stepped up their return-to-office policies over the past two years. Attempts to bring employees back to the offices have ranged from the most vehement of Amazon to companies that, like Google, have even benefited from it. What is clear is that a change is required in the office paradigm.

Teleworking has made the office go from being a place to go to work, to a meeting space with other colleagues in which to unite teams. Víctor Méndez, Vice President of Engineering at BlaBlaCar, already pointed out this trend: “[…] the main use of the office has changed. Now it is a meeting space, a space for creativity. It is a conversation space where people should interact. “You shouldn’t go to your workplace, put on your headphones and isolate yourself from your surroundings.”

A group of large investors in the commercial real estate sector have joined together under the umbrella of NeXt Madrid, a common project that seeks to revitalize the Manoteras neighborhood in the north of Madrid. As highlighted in El Periódico de España, the initiative has 600 million in private investment to create a new concept of business park similar to the one existing in Barcelona’s 22@, in which office buildings, residential buildings and other leisure facilities are mixed. . With this ‘humanization’ of offices, the aim is to attract employees to more accessible and friendly offices.

Offices with changing rooms. Cushman & Wakefield has been the consulting firm chosen by investors to prepare the study on the needs of companies in this new hybrid work scenario. David Pérez, head of customer experience at the consulting firm, tells Invertia that companies ask to have restaurants and cafes nearby, as well as sports facilities where they can practice sports before or after work, and locker rooms in the facilities to change.

“When we talk about playing sports, it is not just a gym, we talk about sporting activity in all its variants, places where you can practice sports. Of course, along with all this, the locker rooms have become an essential space,” says David Pérez.

It may be too late for many offices. The real estate sector has begun to react to adapt to new needs, but this lack of foresight may mean that many office buildings located in large business centers do not have time to reconvert and respond to the new needs of companies.

This is already observed in San Francisco, where 35% of its offices are empty and it has been decided to convert them into housing to revitalize a declining area that, to date, had 100% business use. Real estate experts in the area estimate the measure may take up to a decade to show a significant impact.

Image | Pexels (Linas Liudavicius, cottonbro studio)