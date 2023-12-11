The PlayStation 5 Slim has been on the market for a few days and already has its first discount, so if you are interested in having this version of the Sony console or you are finally preparing to make the leap to this generation, it is time for you to take advantage of this offer to brand new system at Christmas.

Get this PS5 Slim at a discount for months without interest

The PS5 Slim already has its first discount on Amazon Mexico after the hype for the launch and at this time the official publication with sale and shipping by the digital store shows a discount of 8% which leaves the console with a price of $11,899 MXN, a very attractive price given that its value in normal conditions is $12,999 MXN. In this case, it is the standard model with a Blu-ray disc reader and in the package you will find the console in this version and a DualSense.

The PS5 Slim already has its first discount on Amazon Mexico

In addition to the discount that applies to this PS5 Slim sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, there is other good news as it also has interest-free months in case you want to manage your expenses better. If you select this option, we tell you that you can select up to 6 months with a payment of $1,983.16 MXN.

