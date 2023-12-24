We leave you with a series of offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop on this important day, because it is never too late to get a game that has a great discount to enjoy it at Christmas.

Nintendo add up and continue at Christmas, it is never too late if a discount worth it in the eShop from Switch. For this reason, for Christmas Eve we leave you with some offers Simple and attractive to enjoy alone or with others.

These are 6 very good Nintendo Switch games for less than 10 euros each. Each one with its own price, but they are added to the Holiday promotions that the console already has.

To that we have to add its 3 million consoles in Spain and that until recently it was at a bargain price, something that little by little makes the console a gaming pleasure.

This is very interesting, but more than one will want to know what kind of discounts these are. And although at first glance they seem alone platforms, action and/or fightingthere is much more hidden in plain sight.

And let's get started, dinner is getting cold. First we have a collection of games based on a famous literary characterwhich has its film adaptation more than recognized.

6 very good Nintendo Switch games for less than 10 euros

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a TT Games game that collects LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 y LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 on a single disc and remastered; the first of these 6 very good Nintendo Switch games on sale.

Embark on one exciting journey full of spells, potions, puzzles, lessons and much more in adventures that combine the seven Harry Potter books and eight movies with improved graphics, environments, lighting and visual effects, plus two DLC packs; all with a discount of 80% and for €7.99 on the eShop.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Analysis

SEGA Mega Drive Classics

SEGA Mega Drive Classics is a collection with more than 50 retro classics with which to experiment each genre: action, arcade, shooters, beat'em ups, puzzles and another of the 6 very good Nintendo Switch games at a discount.

Now you can enjoy these gems with modern features such as multiplayer, achievements, mirror mode, rewind and save in titles from the likes of Streets of Rage, Sonic o Golden Axe; all of this on sale of 80% and for €5.99 in the eShop.

SEGA Mega Drive Classics review

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is the version for Nintendo console and other Offer on Switch at less than 10 eurosthe adventure came with its own cache and new exclusive content such as Kung Foot experience.

Connect two consoles to Play in local cooperative mode and lend a hand to Rayman, Globox and the Tiny Ones because they discover a tent full of paintings and each one with its mythical world; The rest is up to you to discover thanks to its 80% discount and €7.99 on the eShop.

Analysis of Rayman Legends in its Nintendo Switch version

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising fue la new Ubisoft IP, an open world action and adventure game set in Greek mythologyhas an art style that is powerfully reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Like another one of these 6 very good Nintendo Switch games on sale, where we will be a forgotten hero with the mission to save gods. Set course for the Island of the Blessed, which was taken by gorgons, hydras and cyclopsbut now with an 85% discount on both versions and for €8.99 on the eShop.

Análisis Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX está developed in Spain by jankenteam and published by Merge Games. Recover the mythical platformer saga that Sega It started in 1986 for Master System and is part of lps 6 very good Nintendo Switch games on sale.

The platform maintains the essence of the classic, but includes new levels, a remastered soundtrack, extra game modes and a renewed visual style. All this with a discount of 80% and reduced to €3.99 in the eShop.

Análisis de Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the latest of these offerings and one of the games that perhaps needs no introduction, since the 2.5D combats of the Arc System Works fighting game They already do it for themselves.

Although it is the base version and Does not include DLC fightersbetween the story mode, Versus duels with a friend and everything it offers, there is a game for a while… With a discount of 84%, its reduced price is €9.59 in the eShop.

Analysis of Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch

and with these fantastic games with great discounts on Nintendo eShopwe conclude the report with games on offer for take advantage of Christmas Eve and Christmas.

These have been a series 6 very good Nintendo Switch games for less than 10 euros eachwe hope that you take advantage of them with health among your family members.