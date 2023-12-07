Typically, you want to save that video, meme or document that just arrived and your mobile device tells you that there is no more space. Tap to delete files or opt for larger storage capacity. The second is less laborious, although it has a cost, but during sales season there are great promotions, like the one we show you below.

Solve storage problems with this Samsung microSD

If you are looking for a good deal on a microSD memory, this is your time because Amazon Mexico has this 256 GB Samsung Evo microSDXC and adapter with more than 60% off. Currently, the price of this memory card is $309.97 MXN, well below the $800.17 MXN it costs in normal conditions. The information about this micro SD reveals that its nominal class 10 transfer speed is up to 130 mb/s and the best thing is that it has protection technology so that it is not affected by water, temperature, x-rays, magnets, drops and wear and tear over time.

Take advantage and get this microSD at a very good price

But that’s not all, because there is something that you will love. This 256 GB Samsung Evo microSDXC memory card is part of a special promotion that adds an additional 11% discount on the purchase of 2 units of the same product. To apply for this, you only have to select 2 pieces of this memory card before placing it in your shopping cart, in the final order, and before processing the payment, you will notice that the discount has already been applied. In this case, you can get 2 Samsung Evo microSDXC 256 GB for $489.76 MXN.

