Generally, Switch video games do not drop much in price and finding them for less than $1000 MXN is rare. However, it seems that the success of the hybrid console and the end of its commercial cycle are bringing good news for players looking for some of their great games on sale and we have information that interests you.

Video: Nintendo Switch 2 makes no sense right now

These Switch classics have an attractive discount and will cost you less than $900 pesos

Amazon Mexico published a list of Nintendo Switch games that are at $899 MXN, among them are some classics of the hybrid console that are undoubtedly also among the best video games in history. The sale and shipping are through Amazon Mexico, so your purchase is insured. We leave you with the list of games for Switch that cost $899 MXN in case you find one that is missing in your collection or that you have wanted for a long time.

But that's not all, because we will also share with you a couple of titles that are at crazy prices through third-party sales, those will be at the end of the list.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News