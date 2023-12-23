For many years, mobile gaming was based on the concept of the touch screen and in some cases that was part of its charm. However, technology is advancing rapidly and today you can enjoy AAA experiences on these types of devices, which changes the way they are played. That is why considering a suitable controller is essential and this time we have something for you that might interest you.

Video: Let's cry!: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DID NOT WON GOTY

Take this 8BitDo Ultimate controller from Genshin Impact

Amazon Japan has started the pre-sale of this control for PC and mobile phones from the 8BitDo brand with a special design for Genshin Impact, the successful online RPG from HoYoVerse. The pre-sale price of this Genshin Impact 8BitDo Ultimate controller is ¥9181 JPY ($1094.47 MXN) but with shipping to Mexico and import costs its price is ¥13,595 JPY, or $1620.67 MXN. It is scheduled to hit the market on January 31, 2024.

Control 8BitDo Ultimate de Genshin Impact

This Genshin Impact 8BitDo Ultimate controller is inspired by Shigunu and is compatible with PC and Android devices. It has 2.4 GHz wireless technology, but can also be connected via USB. As you can see, its design is that of a traditional controller, so the gaming experience will not have to be uncomfortable.

Likewise, this control comes in an attractive protective box, comes with a keychain as a gift, and includes its rechargeable base.

Don't forget that in this link you will find all the offers you are looking for for the Christmas season, including the gift lists that we prepare:

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon Japan affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: THE BOMBS and most anticipated of The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News