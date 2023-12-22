Preservation is a complex issue in the video game industry and the reality so far is that many video games are being lost over time. Until now, there are very important titles that remain current due to commercial continuity with re-releases and collections. This time, we have a very attractive offer for you to get some of the best titles in history.

Video: Reseña – Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is 37% off on Amazon

Amazon Mexico has a very attractive offer for fans of Metal Gear Solid as the recent collection of the franchise has a discount on its PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch versions. This is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a compilation that includes everything from the first MSX Metal Gear to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in its HD version. This collection has 37% discount in their respective versions, so in any case you will have the physical edition for less than $900 MXN.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 in physical edition

Don't forget that in this link you will find all the offers you are looking for for the Christmas season, including the gift lists that we prepare:

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The story behind: Metal Gear Solid

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News