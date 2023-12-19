The holiday season also has very attractive offers and is a great time to catch up on the best games that have come out in recent years. This time, we have for you a title that undoubtedly cannot be missing from your collection as it is one of the best exponents of horror.

Related Video: Resident Evil Village – “Shadow of Rose” DLC Story Trailer

Resident Evil Village has a very attractive discount on Amazon

Amazon published a very attractive offer. This is Resident Evil Village in its version for PlayStation 5, which currently has an 18% discount so its price is $466.51 MXN. A great game of this type for less than $500 MXN is a real bargain and it is your opportunity to get this Capcom masterpiece that has not stopped receiving recognition from players.

In this case, this copy of Resident Evil Village for PlayStation 5 is sold and shipped by Amazon United States and if you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.

Resident Evil Village for less than $500 MXN

Don't forget that in this link you will find all the offers you are looking for for the Christmas season, including the gift lists that we prepare:

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The story behind Resident Evil

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News