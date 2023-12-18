We are starting a new Sunday and you are surely looking for a new proposal to end your weekend. Because of this, we want to share with you the updated list of promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you check them out.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Serial Cleaner ― $39.27 MXN — Available until December 20 Legendary Eleven ― $30 MXN — Available until December 21 PLANET ALPHA ― $35 MXN — Available until December 24 Tharsis ― $37 MXN — Available until December 25 Real Boxing 2 ― $9.50 MXN — Available until December 25 The GhostX : Sniper Simulator ― $35 MXN — Available until December 30 Body of Evidence ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Creepy Tale ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Dream Alone ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Syberia ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1

A dark adventure awaits you

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Dream Alone, a 2D platform game with a classic style and a dark setting. The proposal takes you to the moment when a disease hits a town and causes its inhabitants to fall into a coma. You will put yourself in the shoes of a boy who decides to embark on a journey to find Lady Death, who can stop the situation.

