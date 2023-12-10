A new Sunday has begun and you are surely looking for a new proposal to end your weekend. Because of this, we want to share with you the updated list of promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Once again, our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you check them out and try them out.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Mindcell ― $41 MXN — Available until December 12 Deep Space ― $39.99 MXN — Available until December 12 This War of Mine: Complete Edition ― $37.49 MXN — Available until December 14 Theft Ride Legacy ― $36.44 MXN — Available until December 18 Paratopic + Fatum Betula ― $38.62 MXN — Available until December 18 Serial Cleaner ― $39.27 MXN — Available until December 20 Legendary Eleven ― $30 MXN — Available until December 21 PLANET ALPHA ― $35 MXN — Available until December 24 Real Boxing 2 ― $9.50 MXN — Available until December 25 The GhostX : Sniper Simulator ― $35 MXN — Available until December 30

Become the best sniper

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is The GhostX: Sniper Simulator, a game that puts you in the shoes of an elite sniper who has been entrusted with the mission of eliminating important targets and must participate in different missions to find the best strategy to help him. to meet your objective.

