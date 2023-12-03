We are starting a new Sunday and you are surely looking for a new proposal to end your weekend. Because of this, we want to share with you the updated list of promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you check them out.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Rise of Insanity ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Redeemer: Enhanced Edition ― $35 MXN — Available until December 4 Intruders: Hide and Seek ― $37 MXN — Available until December 4 The Bridge ― $35 MXN — Available until on December 7 Mindcell ― $41 MXN — Available until December 12 Deep Space ― $39.99 MXN — Available until December 12 This War of Mine: Complete Edition ― $37.49 MXN — Available until December 14 Theft Ride Legacy ― $36.44 MXN — Available until December 18 Paratopic + Fatum Betula ― $38.62 MXN — Available until December 18 Serial Cleaner ― $39.27 MXN — Available until December 20

Clear the trail of all crimes

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Serial Cleaner, a game that will turn you into a “Cleaner”, a crime cleaning professional who works for the mafia and who must hide all traces of misdeeds from security agents.

Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? Tell us in the comments.

