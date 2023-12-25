A new Sunday has begun and you are surely looking for a new proposal to play before your meeting begins. Christmas Eve. Because of this, we want to share with you the updated list of promotions in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles worth a chance, so we recommend checking them out.

This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most and that cost less than $99 MXN:

Real Boxing 2 ― $9.50 MXN — Available until December 25 The GhostX : Sniper Simulator ― $35 MXN — Available until December 30 Body of Evidence ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Creepy Tale ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Dream Alone ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Syberia ― $35 MXN — Available until January 1 Storm Boy ― $20 MXN — Available until January 4 Submerged ― $35 MXN — Available until January 4 Among Us ― $37 MXN — Available until January 4 112 Operator ― $35 MXN — Available until January 12

The game is based on the classic children's story by Colin Thiele

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Storm Boy, a game that takes place on the beaches of South Australia, near the mouth of the Murray River, where the protagonist rescues orphaned pelican chicks, one of which becomes his pet and faithful companion to live different adventures.

