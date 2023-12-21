After so many years in development and a hype like few others, the remake of Final Fantasy is a reality and we are already on the second part. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released next year, but if you haven't caught up with the news of this project, it's time to do so with this attractive offer. Related video: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will change everything Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is 49% off on Amazon Japan Amazon Japan has a very attractive promotion. This is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the definitive version of the JRPG that debuted in 2020, for PlayStation 5, which is currently 49% off. The current price of this title on Amazon Japan, including shipping and tax, is ¥5,687 JPY or $681.11 MXN. Keep in mind that the final price may vary a little depending on the shipping address, but ultimately it is a great offer that you cannot miss. stop by to get in the mood before the second game comes out.

