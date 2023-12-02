The deals don’t end this holiday season and there’s always a chance to save. In these times, any promotion or discount is welcome and this time we have an attractive offer for you to apply for a special discount on your Amazon Mexico purchases.

How to get $100 MXN off my purchases on Amazon Mexico?

Amazon Mexico launched a special promotion in collaboration with OXXO stores which will save you $100 MXN on your minimum purchases of $500 MXN. To start, this promotion is now available and will be valid until the last minute on December 24 or as soon as the 75,000 available codes are reached, in which case it will end sooner and you will no longer be able to apply for the discount.

Amazon Mexico and OXXO will save you $100 MXN

Now, if you are interested in saving $100 MXN on your purchases on Amazon Mexico, all you have to do is select a product, or products, that in your cart reflect a minimum purchase of $500 pesos. It should be noted that these products must be sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, not by a third party.

Once you have your order ready, you must select “cash” as the payment method and the payment option at the OXXO store branch. Then, in the gift cards and promotions section you must enter the code AMZOXXO23 and click on “apply”. The $100 MXN discount will be immediately added to the final price and your order receipt for you to pay at OXXO will already include the new price.

