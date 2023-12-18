Get this official Nintendo SanDisk 256 GB Micro SD XC now and expand the memory of your Switch at a ridiculous price with this offer.

Are you short of the 32 GB of memory on your Switch? Do you have an OLED and 64 GB is no longer enough? With all the free and paid games there are, the hybrid catalog is enormous, and it is difficult to organize without a good memory expansion. But that's why we are here, to bring you a 256GB XC MicroSD card in offer with which to expand the available space in your Nintendo Switch for very little money. It's reduced by 61%!

This microSDXC model has the official Nintendo license and its design is star yellow. Although the most important thing is that it has space for install up to 15 times Zelda Tears of the Kingdom if you like. And the best? That, thanks to the discount it has, You can get this MicroSD for your Switch for only €25, instead of the €63 it costs. It's a bargain!

Is this MicroSD for Switch on offer worth it?

Ability – 256 GB (70 copies of Super Mario Bros Wonder).

Reading speed – Up to 100 MB/s. Vwriting speed – Up to 90 MB/s.

Compatible con – Nintendo Switch | Nintendo Switch OLED | Nintendo Switch Lite.

Given its price, this offer is totally recommended. With it you can completely solve the problem of lack of space on your Switch and have practically your entire catalog of games downloaded and ready to enjoy wherever you need. It also has the official Nintendo license, which guarantees its trouble-free operation on all console models, with perfect performance and features.

Don't hesitate and take advantage. With this offer, you have the Official SanDisk 256GB micro SD card for Nintendo Switch almost at a historical minimum price. You save about €40 on your purchase!