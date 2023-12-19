Yes, Christmas is a good time to give yourself that gift you want so much, especially if you find it at an attractive price. This time, we have for you an unbeatable offer for one of the best titles of 2023 and the most recent work from FromSoftware, the prestigious Japanese studio.

Video: ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – The Good, the Bad and the Meh!

Take advantage of this great offer and get Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for PS4 and PS5

Amazon has the perfect Christmas gift. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has an attractive discount on its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions. Let's go in parts, first, the initial price that you will see in each publication, that is $993.66 MXN in the PS4 version y $917.43 MXN in the PS5 version It is not the definitive one. What happens is that it includes import costs since these are copies from Amazon United States.

Precisely, this is where the good thing comes because as you advance in the purchase process and just when you reach the final section to confirm, you will realize that the import costs were withdrawn so the price of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in Its PS4 version will be $794.68 MXN, while the PS5 version is priced at $731.07 MXN.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon can be yours thanks to this promotion

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Video: The celebration of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

