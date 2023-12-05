The digital age has reached us and has modified the forms of interaction in our daily lives. This includes the way we listen to music and even some actions we do at home. Today, all you have to do is have a smart device, give it an instruction and that’s it! Precisely, if you are looking for this experience we have a very attractive offer for you.

Amazon Music Unlimited: enjoy 4 months free thanks to Amazon Mexico

Amazon Mexico revealed a promotion that will cover your music needs, and some at home, as it will give you 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, the definitive variant of this company’s streaming music service. This offer goes hand in hand with its line of Echo Dot devices, those with which you can turn your house into a smart home and below we will tell you what this promotion is about.

Get a product from the Echo line and 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited

How to earn 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited?

According to the details, this offer applies as follows: you must purchase one of the Echo line devices that are on this list. There are models of Echo Dot of different generation, Echo Show to include a visual experience, Echo Auto, Echo Studio y Echo Buds.

By purchasing the product that you like, you will immediately qualify for 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited as long as it is a new subscription, that is, if you already have the service and a linked account, this promotion does not apply, you will have to make a new one. Finally, in Amazon Music Unlimited you must select the monthly renewal option as a payment, that is, the charge that is made to your account each month and which is currently $129 MXN but if you apply for this promotion it will cost you $99 MXN.

