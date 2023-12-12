Early Tuesday morning, off the coast of Yemen, a missile hit a Norwegian-flagged cargo ship: the attack caused no deaths but caused a fire and some damage on board the ship. According to Centcom, the central command of the US army responsible for operations in the Middle East, the ship was attacked with a cruise missile launched from an area of ​​Yemen controlled by the Houthis, a Shiite group supported by Iran which in recent weeks, in response to the Israeli bombings in Gaza, it targeted ships – especially military ones – passing off its coasts. The ship apparently has no connection to Israel, but in recent days the group had threatened to attack any vessel it believed was headed or coming from there.

When the ship, called Strinda, was hit, it was crossing the Bab el Mandeb Strait, which divides Yemen from the East African coast. The company operating the vessel, which confirmed the attack, said it was carrying a cargo of palm oil, which had departed Malaysia and was headed for Italy.