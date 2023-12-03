The man of steel has an even greater weakness than kryptonite, Japanese cuisine. ECC Ediciones publishes Superman vs. Japanese food, a DC manga

ECC Editions continues to bring the most curious reinvention of the greatest DC Comics characters through manga series. A while ago we talked about One Operation Joker, a manga where Joker has to raise a Batman transformed into a baby, something very curious. Today we come to talk about another of the greats of the publishing house, Supermanwhich stars a manga alongside a protagonist that many people love and that has become very popular in our times, Japanese food.

Superman vs. Japanese food: Restaurants in Japan no. 01 It is a play scripted by Satoshi Miyagama and drawn by Kai Kitagou.

Gastronomic super tour of Japan

After a confrontation against Steppenwolf in Japana street food vendor gives some leftover food to Superman after being saved by the superhero. After a single bite of food, the Man of Steel Discover incredible flavors that make you lose your mind. From here on, our hero becomes fond of Japanese food and when he has time, he travels to Japan to try new delicacies, but instead of going for the most sophisticated and expensive food, our protagonist looks for the most typical and affordable Japanese dishes, typical dishes that everyone tries. From the simplest food stall to stores that are open 24 hours a day.







We have mentioned that the protagonist is Clark Kent, but it would be more correct to say that it is a co-star with Japanese gastronomy. Superman’s trips to the Japanese country will allow us to learn about the typical food there, such as sushi, yakitori, butting o ramen. Forget about DC Universesuperhero comics, big events or the typical North American superhero comic, here we come to talk about food.

We will see how the Kryptonian will discover all kinds of delicacies as well as his small interactions with the League of Justice, always related to food. will show Batman (Bruce Wayne) what in Japan You don’t have to spend a lot of money to be able to eat well, or we’ll see how it behaves Aquaman in a Sushi restaurant. We will also see other very important characters from the mythology of Superman such as Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Perry White as well as mom kent. Even so, the characters are somewhat blurred, most of the characters do not resemble the originals much in personality.

A drawing of three Michelin star food

From the first pages it is clear the inspiration of Kai Kitagou for this manga, Superman: the movie y League of Justice of Joss Whedon (that of Zack Snyder depending on how you look at it). We are going to find both designs copied from the films, as well as references to its most iconic scenes. In general, the drawing is nothing out of this world, it fulfills its function, although it also gives us the most absurd and comical scenes such as Superman flying with Bruce Wayne behind their backs. But where it is most noticeable that the artist has made an effort is when the main protagonist appears, the food.

The detail of the food dishes is very great and lets us see how delicious Japanese food looks. Even though the drawing is in black and white, the quality of the drawings shows a tasty and very good looking meal. It is clear what the highlight of this work was and they wanted to show Japanese cuisine in all its splendor. Unfortunately the rest of the drawing is not up to the quality with which the plates were drawn.

The edition of Superman vs. Japanese food from ECC Ediciones

As usual in manga editions, ECC He does a good job with the volume. A softcover edition with dust jacket, consisting of 160 good quality pages. The separation of pages is well measured and reading is very comfortable at all times. The volume is made up of the first 7 issues of the series. Measuring 12.8 x 18 cm, you can find this first volume for €9.95.

Superman vs. Japanese food is a love letter to Japanese cuisine. Although the DC universe of comics feels very blurred, the real protagonist is food. If you come looking for an epic story about Superman you won’t find it, but if you like the character and Japanese food, you will find the manga interesting. The drawing is not the best in the world, but the detail of the food is incredible.

Superman vs. Japanese food: Restaurants in Japan no. 01

Authors: Satoshi Miyagawa | Kai Kitagou

Editorial: ECC Editions

Format: Soft cover with dust jackets

Measurements: 12,8 x 18 cm

Pages: 160 black and white

ISBN: 978-84-19866-42-4

Precio: 9,95 €

Synopsis: Superman, the strongest man on earth, is a busy man and for him the best time of day is… going to Japan for lunch.

When with his superpowers he hears his tummy ringing, he leaves his suit jacket in an alley and flies to some restaurant in Japan.

Whether heating up a pot of rice with his heat ray vision or assembling the Justice League with the ingredients in a tempura rice bowl, during lunchtime Superman is at his ease!