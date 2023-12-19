The rise of teleworking has skyrocketed the number of digital nomads who can work remotely from anywhere in the world. The calls to return to the office meant that fewer workers could access this model remotely without having to visit the offices.

Spain gains points in the quality of life assessment for digital nomads, which takes into account factors such as the availability of a residence visa that takes into account the status of digital nomad, tax policies, health systems, connection speed to Internet or climate of the country. However, what for some is paradise, for many others is hell. The perspective depends on the salary level received.

The best countries for digital nomads in 2024. The VisaGuide.World portal annually produces a country guide that takes into account the key factors for digital nomads. In 2024, Spain is positioned as the most recommended country for these digital nomads due to its average level of tax rates, high-speed Internet connection and its balance between the cost of living and the minimum level of income required.

In 2023, countries like Costa Rica or Portugal led these positions, but the change in Portugal's tax policy for foreigners (which has finally been extended) and the lack of communications and health coverage in these countries has sunk them in the table of the best destinations.

Spain has achieved a score of 4.5 out of 5, far surpassing Argentina's 3.78 points, followed by Romania with 3.74 points or Portugal's 3.58 points, which falls to sixth place.

Living in Spain with the US salary. One of the key points when choosing Spain as a destination country for digital nomads and expatriates is the difference between the salary they receive, usually from international companies located in countries with more powerful economies, and the cost of living in the place. in which they reside.

In recent days, a video of an American digital nomad who resides in Oviedo has gone viral on X. In the video, the expatriate talks about the advantages of the lifestyle in northern Spain and how affordable the menu of the day is. He also refers to the lack of car dependence in Spain compared to the US, indicating that he lives in the center, and can walk anywhere in his city and live a comfortable life without great efforts.





The nuance that is not explained in that video is that the digital nomad has all the advantages of receiving an American salary, without the costs associated with that salary level since they reside in a different country.

Salary and tax differences. The main difference between a digital nomad and an employee or self-employed person residing in Spain is the salary level that each one receives, and the taxes they must bear.

Since the approval of the Startups Law (Law 28/2022), which modified the Entrepreneurs Law, to apply for a digital nomad visa in Spain it is necessary to demonstrate income greater than 30,240 euros per year. Something relatively simple for the American protagonist of the video, who probably receives a salary higher than the US average, which in 2022 was set at $61,623 (56,326 euros) compared to the average salary of 28,360 euros in Spain.

Beyond the difference in the average salary of each country, the Government added a series of tax advantages to attract digital nomads with regard to personal income tax on their labor income. All things being equal, a digital nomad in Spain would be subject to a tax rate of 24% up to 600,000 euros, and 47% for those exceeding 600,000 euros annually.

On the other hand, a worker in Spain would be subject to a withholding of 45% for incomes between 60,001 euros and 300,000 euros and 47% for those exceeding 300,000 euros annually.

The Portuguese spark. The Portuguese government has had to put a stop to the tax policy it applied to digital nomads (much more lax than the Spanish one), to put an end to a wave of citizen protests against the increase in the cost of living and the high prices of electricity. housing in the neighborhoods and cities where the largest number of foreigners were concentrated with higher incomes and lower taxes.

The real estate market in these most stressed areas has not stopped raising prices to adapt to the buoyant economy of expatriates with higher purchasing power thanks to higher international salaries, leaving workers with much local salaries without options to access housing. Lower.

The 'Lisboization' of Malaga. If we break down the lists of favorite destinations for digital nomads by city, among the best positioned we find Malaga. A city that is in vogue for having created an innovation ecosystem.

Some alarms have already been raised due to the serious risk that the Andalusian city runs of following in the footsteps of Lisbon, experiencing severe gentrification and overcrowding due to the arrival of digital nomads. These highly specialized professionals have salaries much higher than those of local inhabitants.

The experience in Lisbon shows that the real estate market, the shopping and leisure offer will adapt to the needs and purchasing power of newcomers, leaving Malaga residents without options.

