Assuming that the idea of ​​a talking blue hedgehog faster than lightning is nonsense, we can expect anything from SEGA. The Japanese company launched Sonic's first adventure back in 1991 and his most iconic mascot was about to have female company.

Specifically Madonna, but not the famous singer, but a human girlfriend who was considered during the initial stages as another character for the title. Her appearance clearly contrasted with Sonic's, as she belongs to a different species and her physical attributes were ostensibly enhanced.

As if it were a kind of Jessica Rabbit, designer Naoto Oshima illustrated her as the definitive “male fantasy” and her role would be to follow her partner wherever she went. The reason for her disappearance does not seem to be clear, since there are two versions; The first is the one mentioned by Madeline Schroeder of SEGA of America, since she said that it was her own decision.

This was because they preferred to avoid problems in foreign countries and it was intended appeal to a child audience. On the other hand we find Yuji Naka, the leader of the first Sonic game, which pointed to a too obvious comparison with Super Mario Bros.

There was a woman in the original material. We created a woman named Madonna, and the original plan was for Sonic to rescue her. However, that nonsense didn't fit Sonic. We wanted something more orthodox. Of course, there are many such games in the world, in which the hero has to rescue the princess. But we wanted to do something different from Mario and point in a new direction.





And we would come across a relationship similar to the one between the mustachioed plumber and Peach, when precisely they sought to propose a title that would compete in a different way with the Nintendo saga. That work was not completely wasted, as Oshima transferred several of his elements to the charismatic Amy Rose who appeared in Sonic CD in 1993.

In turn, Madonna returned with a very unique appearance in the Sonic comic series published by Archie Comics. Madonna Garnet was the name she was given and she was presented as a member of the CLIP Division organization in issue #12 of Sonic Super Digest, although its design this time was by Adam Bryce Thomas.

