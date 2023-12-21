After the sentence of more than 20 years against Leopold Azuarapolice officer who was found guilty of the murder of Octavio Ocañathe actor's family will resume the plans they had about bringing part of Ocaña's life to television.

At first it had been said that it would be through a bioseries; however, Now it has been confirmed that a documentary will be made that tells step by step the process they experienced until they obtained justice and ensured that the case did not go unpunished.

The news was announced by Bertha Ocaña, sister of the interpreter of Benito Rivers in an interview for the program “Sale el Sol”, where she also pointed out that they will use this feature film to highlight all the anomalies that occurred: We are going to announce in at some point in a documentary and there we are going to continue showing them who was right at all times,” he said.

The purpose of this work will be, as explained, show with evidence and tangible proof that the truth was always on their side, in addition to telling what really happened and that was not reflected in the official reports.

“The objective is to air everything, to make known all the anomalies that existed in this case and to really know how things happened, how things happened, all the evidence, all the photos, all the videos, everything.” that they told us at the beginning that it was not like that. It is to demonstrate what really happened,” he added.

Regarding the sentence against the former municipal police officer, Ocaña assured that both she and her parents and sister feel extremely satisfied; However, there will be no amount or sentence that could be worth the life of the young actor: “there is no amount of years that will repair the evil that this person did. As Octavio's relative, one would like nothing more than to have been 50 or 100 yearsthat doesn't exist in this country.”

