The performance of the credit market in 2023





Prudence prevails on the credit market, as revealed by a recent survey conducted by CRIF: on the one hand, land families have less purchasing power due to rising inflation in 2023 and therefore they find themselves buying fewer products, at higher prices; from a supply point of view, however, attention is growing on the rules of access to credit due to fears linked to the geopolitical context, inflation and growth in interest rates by central banks. More generally, there is a propensity to request financing but for a reduced amount.

Consumer credit is growing (approximately +2%) thanks to loans intended for the purchase of motor vehicles granted to private individuals through dealers (+14%), while loans disbursed for the purchase of goods and services relating to the furniture, household appliances and mopeds sector recorded a growth of approximately 6% compared to last year. Concrete help also comes from the green factor which has been able to count on the advantages of ecobonuses for the energy efficiency of properties, as well as from installment loans provided for e-commerce purchases but also in shops: the amounts remain limited (approximately 50 euros) and they represent almost 40% of the total disbursed for finalized financing. Non-finalized credit has suffered from the uncertainty of the macroeconomic context.

Personal loans are decreasing (-3.6%) and also the transfer of one fifth of the salary (approximately -2%), also due to the disappointing trend of loans to public employees. The value of mortgage loans intended for private consumers has dropped significantly (approximately -10%), penalized by the significant increase in interest rates which has nevertheless brought families back towards subrogation operations (+55% in the first 9 months vs. the same period of 2022). In general, credit risk remains at acceptable levels, very similar to that detected last year. In fact, the household default rate stands at around 1%, just above the historic lows of last year. Optimism prevails regarding the scenario for the next two years: mortgage flows intended for the purchase of homes are expected to grow, also favored by demand for the green factor.

Personal loans and salary-backed loans were also announced to be growing, albeit at lower levels than the 2021/22 two-year period. Since household debt has mostly been contracted at a fixed rate, despite the greater risks, the default rate will not record worrying levels as in the recent past. Moreover, the enormous liquidity accumulated during Covid represents a security to deal with any critical issues. Finally, for credit institutions, investments in technology represent a fundamental choice to develop new channels, keep up with the new rules and not lose market share to non-banking players; furthermore, products and services increasingly in line with ESG criteria will certainly represent a significant opportunity for volume growth and market expansion.

