From November 15th to April 15th the obligation to mount begins winter/four season tyres or, alternatively, to have on board snow chains; but do Italian motorists respect this rule?

Obligation to change winter tires, motorists at risk of fine

Why did they do it or, better yet, NOT do it? 471 thousand motorists (equal to 8% of those who traveled without the appropriate safety measures for tyres) admitted that they simply forgotten; curious to note how, in this case, the sample male is more “forgetful” than women, given that among men the percentage rises to 11%, compared to 5% of women. It leaves you a little surprised, perhaps, that 397 thousand people (7%) said they had done nothing because “they couldn't afford to buy winter/all-season tires or snow chains.”

Everything about winter and 4 season tyres

However, the figure that is most worrying of all is that relating to the 347 thousand motorists (6%) who in the last year, despite being aware of the obligation and even in the presence of the appropriate road signs, they preferred to do nothing as they “considered the use of these safety devices to be of little use”.

Risk of fine without winter tires or chains

More generally, the audience of motorists potentially a risk of fine this year it could be even wider. To the question “how do you behave before leaving for a car trip outside your city”although 1 in 2 respondents said they check the presence of ordinances that require the use of winter tires or chains on board, there are still many, more than 1.7 millionmotorists who still calmly get behind the wheel without being in order with the norm. We remind you that for those who fail to comply with the obligation in the streets where the body that owns the stretch has prescribed it, through a specific ordinance and signs, the fine is from 85 to 338 euros.

The fine for those who fail to comply with the obligation to wear winter tires ranges from 85 to 338 euros

Obligation to change winter tires, how is the situation from North to South

How do motorists behave instead? virtuous and what are the preferences of those who, in the last year, got behind the wheel following the legal guidelines? The usually most shared choice is to mount winter tires; the did it 34%, i.e. 12.6 million motorists. A solution particularly used in the regions of Nord Ovestwhere the percentage even rises above 50% (against 16% recorded in the South and on the Islands).

In Italy 12.6 million motorists fit winter tires on their cars

In second place are the all-season tyres, mounted by 25.3% of respondents, i.e. almost 9.5 million motorists; a little less, 9.3 million (25%), instead, they chose to carry snow chainsa solution adopted especially in the regions of Center of Italy (where the percentage rises to 35%).

Obligation to change winter tires, the awareness of Italian motorists

This is certainly a positive fact, even if by investigating more closely the level of knowledge of the respondents, it clearly emerges that the opinions are different and not always correct. Among those who declared that chains and winter tires are mandatory, only the 35% he was able to accurately say the period and the conditions in which it is necessary to equip oneself with such instrumentation.

In Northern Italy there is more awareness of the legal obligation on winter tires or chains on board when driving in winter

Very often, however, it is mistakenly believed that they are mandatory during the winter everywhere (42%)we forget that the limitation period also concerns part of the primavera (25%) or you think they are only mandatory when traveling in mountain (16%). There is even a 5% who believes these devices are mandatory all year round.

According to the investigation commissioned by Facile.it a mUp Research e Norstatcarried out on a representative sample of the Italian licensed population, 1.2 million motorists they drove without equipping themselves with the devices required by law.

