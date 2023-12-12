The presa OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) It is a standardized 16-pin port found in vehicles. It is used to reach and read access to engine management system data as well as the numerous electronic control units present in cars (abs, asr, airbag, ecc) and other important components of the vehicle. Mechanics perform diagnostics on the car by connecting a diagnostic device (commonly calleddiagnosis“) to the OBD socket to read the error codes generated by the vehicle’s on-board computer, identify the fault and reset the errors. The OBD socket offers great access to know the health status of your vehicle and allows you to diagnose problems more easily.

OBD from OBDII

OBD has evolved over the years, moving from OBD to OBDII. The main difference between OBD e OBDII is that OBDII is a more complete and standardized system.

OBDII includes a number of additional requirements over OBD, including:

A greater number of diagnostic parameters A faster and more reliable communication protocol A more complete error code system

OBD was introduced in 1988 and has been mandatory for all vehicles sold in the United States and Italy since 1996. OBDII was introduced in 1996 and has been mandatory for all vehicles sold in the United States since 1996.

Here is a table that summarizes the main differences between OBD and OBDII:

OBD Feature OBDII Year of introduction 1988 1996 Mandatory USA: 1996 USA: 1996 Number of diagnostic parameters Limited Extensive Communication protocol Slow and unreliable Fast and reliable Error code system Simple Comprehensive Difference between OBD and OBDII

In conclusion, OBDII is a more complete and standardized diagnostic system than OBD.

What is OBD

OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) is a system present in modern cars which allows you to monitor and manage various vehicle parameters through control units that collect data and information from various sensors positioned in different parts of the car. The sensors monitor various vehicle functions such as emissions, engine temperature, speed, fuel system, lubricating oil temperature, brake temperatures and other important parameters.

The OBD is a computer integrated into the engine that collects data and information

OBD was introduced to help technicians and mechanics diagnose vehicle problems more efficiently. It also allows car owners to check the condition of the vehicle using special diagnostic equipment called scanner OBD. These scanners connect to the car through a connector special and can read the error codes stored by the OBD system, allowing you to identify any failures or problems in the operation of the vehicle.

Diagram of an OBDII PIN socket

Furthermore, OBD has been standardized with communication protocols, such asOBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics II), which guarantee a certain uniformity in communication of data between vehicles and diagnostic tools, making it easier for technicians to diagnose and maintain vehicles.

Where is the OBD socket located

The OBD socket is always located in the vehicle interior. The exact location of the OBD socket may vary depending on the vehicle model and year of manufacture.

Usually these are the points inside a vehicle where the OBD socket can be found located.

Under the dashboard, on the driver’s side.

Under the driver’s seat.

On the left internal body pillar at the height of the pedals.

In the passenger side glove compartment

In the center console (Renault Zoe and others)

Can and OBD line

The CAN (Controller Area Network) line is a two-wire serial communication network that is used on cars and vehicles to exchange data between the various electronic control units present on a vehicle. The OBD socket and the CAN line are closely related, as the OBD socket provides physical access to the CAN line. In particular, pins 6 and 14 of the OBD socket are connected to the CAN H and CAN L lines respectively.

This means that a diagnostic tool connected to the OBD socket can access the data transmitted over the CAN line. This data may include information about the engine, safety systems, cabin control systems and other vehicle systems.

Main parameters that can be read from the OBD socket

Engine rpm (real-time) Speed ​​(real-time) Pedal position (real-time) Engine timing (real-time) Air flow (real-time) Coolant temperature (real-time) Check engine light status (real-time) Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) Oxygen Sensor Test Results Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Number of Ignition Cycles Number of Miles Driven

With the arrival of the 2024 revisions, many car parameters will be analyzed and read via the OBD socket.

