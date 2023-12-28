That stage of the year has arrived when The former president of the United States makes a list of the best of the last twelve months in terms of arts and culture. Barack Obama has made it a tradition to recommend the best of the year in cinema, music and literature.

Known for consuming a lot of contemporary culture, The Democrat published his best readings and movies and left us waiting for his 2023 music recommendations.

As for the film list, chose three films produced by Higher Ground, producer belonging To marriage Obama. These are 'Rustin’, ‘American Symphony’ y ‘Leave the world behind’. The list completes ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Air’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘Anatomía de una caída’, ‘Blackberry’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘American Fiction’, ‘A Thousand and One’, ‘Polite Society’ y ‘Monster’.

He also took advantage of the publication in X to support the news of the year regarding the medium: the strike of scriptwriters and performers in Hollywood. I assure you that this situation could only lead the industry to a better place.

Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like…

As for literary works, Barack chose ‘The covenant of water', written by Abraham Verghse‘The vaster wilds' of Lauren Groff‘The maniac' of Benjamin Labatut‘The kingdom, the power, and the glory' of Tim Alberta‘King: a life' of Jonathan Eigy ‘Poverty, this is America' of Matthew Desmond as the best readings that emerged in 2023.

