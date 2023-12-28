The former president has shared a selection of the 2023 films that, for one reason or another, have moved him.

In all types of art, taste is an important factor and not all of us have to share the same ones. It is true that managing to connect with a larger audience, as franchises such as The Lord of the Rings or Star Wars have been able to do, achieve greater success, but that does not mean that absolutely everyone likes them.

We say all this to prepare you for the notable absence of Barbie in the selection of best movies of 2023 Barack Obamaformer president of the United States and a public figure who still gives a lot to talk about.

With 2023 about to come to an end, Barack Obama took to social media to share a brief list of films this year that, in one way or another, have touched your heart.

The list includes films such as Leaving the World Behind —which he produces with his wife through Higher Ground Productions—, Air, American FictionPast Lives or Oppenheimer, among others.

Barack Obama opts for a Barbenheimer side

Naturally, fans have not been slow to notice the absence of Barbie, the movie Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling at the orders of Greta Gerwig which holds the title of highest grossing film of the year.

There are followers of Barack Obama who welcome the presence of Oppenheimer and the absence of Barbie on the list, while others are surprised that the former president has omitted the Warner Bros. Pictures film.

It's unlikely that Obama inadvertently left out Barbie, given the phenomenon the film has generated this year. However, this is a personal list, like anyone could make at this time of year on Twitter (X), so the only thing you have to respond to is his own preferences.

But it's clear that the Barbenheimer is still very much alive even months after Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters, if only in Barack Obama's selection of best films.