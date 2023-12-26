When contracting a combined rate with Internet, mobile and TV, the price makes the difference. There are different operators, including Vodafone, O2 or MásMóvil, where you can have a convergent plan for €50 or even less. Therefore, here we bring you a small compilation with the best convergent rates of the moment.

Cheap fiber, mobile and TV rates exist, although you have to search carefully among the different alternatives that operators have. One of the latest to join this group has been Vodafone, with the premiere of its convergent plan for only €50 or less. So that you can get an idea of ​​how the competition is within the operators, you will be able to find the best combined plans of the moment.

Prices and operators

One of the most important points, in addition to the service that is included in the rates, is the price. For this reason, here you will be able to find the characteristics of the fiber, mobile and television combinations, in addition to the monthly price that you will have to pay for these rates:

500 Mbps fiber, 50 GB 5G with unlimited calls and TV with 25 premium channels for only 45.90 euros per month. This is what MásMóvil offers, since the Premium TV pack must be added to the combined plan.

On the other hand, if you add Premium Extra TV you get 17 more television channels and in total you would pay 51.90 euros per month. So it already goes up to 50 euros. On the other hand, it must be taken into account that there is a fiber permanence of 3 months and a landline is included with unlimited calls to other landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles.

Internet with 600 Mbps, 60 GB in 5G with unlimited calls and TV with 26 premium channels when you subscribe to Jazztel TV (4.95 euros per month). This entire combined plan is priced at 48.90 euros per month. So it is below the figure of 50 euros, however, for two euros more per month you can get a 32-inch Xiaomi TV and for €8 more, 1 Gbps fiber. In any case, the first option is below that budget. And there is a 12-month stay.

One of the latest operators to join this group of companies is Vodafone. And all thanks to the premiere of the plan combined with 300 Mbps, 50 GB in 5G with unlimited minutes and 20 premium channels. In addition, you can choose HBO Max or Disney+ as a subscription. And it has a final price of 50 euros per month. You can get a cell phone for 0 euros and there is a 1-year permanence.

For €50 per month, Yoigo also has a fiber, mobile and TV combo. In this case, you can have fiber with 500 Mbps, landline and mobile with 20 GB in 5G with unlimited calls, in addition to 25 canales premium of TV. And if you want to add another 17 channels, then the price rises to 56 euros per month, so it would already go out of your budget. As for permanence, with this operator you have to serve 3 months.

500 Mbps, 50 GB in 5G with unlimited calls and 36 canales premium with Movistar Plus+. In total, this combined plan has a price of 50 euros per month. The good thing is that O2 is the operator with the most premium channels on this list and you do not have to meet any type of permanence with this company. So it is another characteristic that must be taken into account.