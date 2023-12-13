Over the months, it is clear that you will have already seen for yourself the changes that the operators make. Not only in their prices, but also in the services they offer. However, when they discontinue some of their best or cheapest rates, it is not always seen favorably. For example, in recent weeks we have witnessed how O2, Simyo, MásMóvil…have withdrawn some of their plans. We tell you more details.

Although Christmas is always a good time to sign up for new rates, get free GB or devices for €0, there are operators who decide eliminate some of your fees so that customers focus on other fiber, mobile or combined plans. Therefore, in recent days we have seen how companies have begun to discontinue different plans.

Among the most famous cases we find Simyo, MásMóvil and O2. Three operators that have decided to eliminate different plans from their catalog in recent weeks.

Goodbye to the cheap O2 fiber + mobile pack

One of the cheapest combinations of O2 fiber and mobile is no longer available to new customers. A little over 3 weeks ago it returned to its catalog, but the truth is that it is out of print again. So, without a doubt, it is one of the decisions that customers liked the least. The most curious thing of all is that this same thing not only happened this last summer, it also happened at the beginning of this year.

This pack allowed you to hire for 35 euros per month one optical fiber with 300 Mbps and mobile line with 35 GB with 5G + unlimited calls. And all with Movistar coverage. Therefore, right now, the cheapest alternative within O2 is the plan with 500 Mbps + 5G line with 50 GB for 38 euros per month.

MásMóvil and its cheap mobile rate

Another of the operators that have opted to remove rates during these weeks is MásMóvil. In the case of this operator, it is not about any combination or fiber, but rather its cheapest mobile rate that it had to date. could be hired unlimited calls and 5 GB for only 6.90 euros per month.

This was one of the cheapest plans for all those who wanted infinite minutes and few GB. Therefore, now the operator’s cheapest option is the plan for 9.90 euros per month with a 20 gigabyte mobile line and unlimited calls.

The Simyo 100 Mbps fiber

Until a few days ago, Simyo was one of the few operators that was still betting on the 100 Mbps fiber rate. This plan just It cost 22.90 euros per month if she hired herself. On the other hand, it cost you four less if you signed along with a mobile line. So it was an attractive rate for customers who didn’t want to pay a lot or didn’t need high speeds. Although with the inconvenience of a 12-month stay.

Now, however, Simyo is left with only 3 fiber speeds: 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps. And the cheapest one costs 25.99 euros per month if you contract it alone and 21.99 euros per month with a contract mobile line of 10 euros or more. Therefore, to have only Internet it no longer goes below 25 euros in this low cost operator.

In any case, these three operators have decided to give themselves a facelift. Especially removing the cheapest options from its catalog: fiber, mobile or combined. And it is not the first time that companies “raise” the price of their plans following this same strategy: eliminating the cheapest rates from their catalogues.