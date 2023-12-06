O2, Telefónica’s second brand in Spain, was launched a few years ago by Pedro Serrahima, betting on special values ​​that we only found in other companies like Pepephone. Always improve for your customers first, do not bother with sales calls, etc. However, in the last year they are carrying out ua series of movements difficult to explain that have ended up eliminating options for potential clients.

All operators, especially low-cost ones, are immersed in an endless price war that causes them to make ill-considered decisions in many cases. It is true that on most occasions they launch highly studied promotions and discounts, but it is also true that on other occasions they are carried away solely by what the competition does. If the rival brand launches fiber and mobile for 35 eurosI will manage to launch fiber and mobile for 35 euros.

Changes that were not liked

And O2 got into those with its cheapest rate with 300 megabytes of fiber and 35 gigabytes to browse from the mobile phone that it activates and deactivates at times. About 3 weeks ago it became available again and For a few days we can no longer hire her. This same thing happened in the summer and previously at the beginning of 2023.

But the thing do not ends there. Aware that their mobile offer was somewhat polarized with a rate of 10 euros with only 20 gigabytes and another of 20 euros with 150 gigabytes, O2 launched an intermediate one for 15 euros with 75 gigabytes. The truth is that it was a pretty good decision and placed a mid-price rate well above many of its rivals.

For example, Pepephone charges the same for 39 gigs, Digi for 50 gigs or Simyo for 40 gigs. The only one that had something identical was Lowi with its 75 gigabytes plan for 14.95 euros per month. However, the joy for O2 customers was short-lived as this rate was no longer available.

In one fell swoop, we return to square one with the same options we had before the month of November. O2 has charged 35 euros for fiber and mobile and 15 euros for the mobile rate. Currently, this is what it offers:

1Gb Fiber and 200GB 5G Mobile Rate. For 50 euros it includes: 1Gb of fiber, landline and a mobile phone with 200GB and unlimited calls. 500Mb Fiber and 100GB 5G Mobile Rate. For 42 euros it includes: 500Mb of fiber, landline and a mobile phone with 100GB and unlimited calls. 500Mb Fiber and 50GB 5G Mobile Rate. For 38 euros it includes 500Mb of fiber and landline with calls to national landlines and a mobile phone with 50GB and unlimited calls. 1Gb Fiber Rate. For 31 euros it includes 1Gb of fiber and landline with calls to national landlines and mobiles. Fiber Rate 300Mb. For 27 euros it includes 300Mb of fiber and landline with calls to national landlines and mobiles. Mobile rate 150GB. For 20 euros it includes 150GB and unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles. 20GB mobile rate. For 10 euros it includes 20GB and unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles.