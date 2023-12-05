NVIDIA holds a privileged position. It currently accounts for nearly 80% of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, and although it competes with AMD, Intel, Google or Amazon, nothing seems to indicate that your dominant position will be altered in the short or medium term. Just two weeks ago we learned of its economic results during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, which ended on October 29, and they are spectacular.

It has earned $18.12 billion, 206% more than during the same period of the previous fiscal year and 34% more than during the previous quarter. However, it is important that we do not overlook that Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC occupies a central position in NVIDIA’s business. This company is responsible for manufacturing its GPUs using cutting-edge lithography (both those specialized in AI and graphics processors for games), so both companies walk hand in hand.

This is the context in which NVIDIA has just made an unexpected move. Jensen Huang, its general director, has traveled to Japan to meet with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese Minister of Economy, and a few hours ago he publicly assured that NVIDIA will develop a network of data centers specialized in artificial intelligence. Furthermore, Huang has confirmed that he will deploy this infrastructure with Japanese companies.

This move will reinforce NVIDIA’s leadership and bring Japan into AI

Japan plays a fundamental role in the global semiconductor industry. When we talk about this sector we often refer to the US, Netherlands, Taiwan, China or South Korea, but we must not overlook that Japan has an extraordinarily strong local supply network, and that, in addition, three of the main manufacturers of lithography equipment is Japanese. Tokyo Electron, Nikon and Canon. This last company, precisely, has announced that it has ready a nanoimprint lithography machine with which it is possible to manufacture 2 nm chips. However, if we stick to AI, Japan has lagged behind.

Strengthening its ties with Japan will allow NVIDIA to further consolidate its business

Jensen Huang knows that this Asian country is a very valuable ally. “Japan has the technical background and industrial capacity necessary to create its own artificial intelligence ecosystem,” said the head of NVIDIA after his meeting with Nishimura. In Japan it has very important clientssuch as SoftBank, Nippon Telegraph, NEC or Mitsui & Co, so strengthening its ties with this Asian country will allow it to further consolidate its business.

During his meeting with Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, Jensen Huang has committed to giving priority to Japan in the future when supplying its customers, which reminds us of the strategic role that artificial intelligence already has for countries. developed. The Japanese market is very important for NVIDIA, as we have just seen, and it is evident that Japan wants to make up for lost time and fight face to face in the field of AI with the great powers that are currently calling the shots, like the US. or China. It is, in short, a complete ‘win win’.

