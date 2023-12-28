The entire artificial intelligence (AI) industry wants to end CUDA. This is, at least, what Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, says. Two weeks ago we told you that this executive got wet and explained what is the official position of your company in the context of the AI ​​sector. “The entire industry is determined to eliminate CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) from the market […] We see it as a small, shallow moat […]”, defended Gelsinger within the framework of the “AI Everywhere” event.

CUDA brings together the compiler and development tools used by programmers to develop their software for NVIDIA GPUs, and replacing it with another option in projects already underway is a problem. This is precisely the best asset that this technology has in its favor. There are alternatives to this work environment, such as CANN (Compute Architecture for Neural Networks), which is Huawei's proposal, but it will be difficult for all of them to displace NVIDIA technology.

Pat Gelsinger assures that Intel is not alone in the camp of companies that want to eradicate CUDA from the AI ​​industry. In his statements he has spoken of “the entire industry”, and has probably exaggerated. However, during his speech he defended that Google and OpenAI They are two of the companies with great specific weight in the AI ​​industry that want to leave CUDA behind. And, in addition, he maintained that Intel is determined to pursue all commercial opportunities that become available and compete with NVIDIA, AMD and any other player.

Jensen Huang has responded. And he has done it with overwhelming conviction

As expected, the CEO of NVIDIA was quick to respond to Pat Gelsinger's statements. Jensen Huang put together his speech during the event held by CASPA (Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association) two weeks ago addressing a very interesting and current topic: how GPUs have gone from being specialized graphics chips to assuming all the protagonism in the field of the AI. He also explored where the future of this hardware will go, which, without a doubt, is very promising.

If the industry as a whole aspires to leave CUDA behind, NVIDIA will accept it. Word of Jensen Huang

However, one of the most interesting points he addressed was, precisely, the role of CUDA in the future of NVIDIA. Huang maintained that his company is not stubborn: “Our goal is not to make GPUs with CUDA.” It is clear from his message that his business is first and foremost hardware, so if the industry as a whole aspires to leave CUDA behind, NVIDIA will presumably he will not insist ad nauseum and will accept it. However, Jensen Huang did not stop there and did not miss the opportunity to stick out his chest to remind his interlocutors that his company currently leads the AI ​​industry with indisputable clarity.

One of the co-founders of CASPA, who is also an AI engineer, took the opportunity to ask him if GPU architecture will continue to dominate the AI ​​hardware industry in the future, and also if anyone will have the opportunity to unseat NVIDIA. Huang responded by assuring that GPUs have the ability to address very different usage scenarios and adapt to the changing needs that human beings have, so he clearly hinted that these chips have plenty of room for a while. Furthermore, he concluded by assuring that NVIDIA will maintain its leadership position in the future, so that the opportunities for its competitors, although they exist, will be negligible. We'll see.

Cover Image: NVIDIA

