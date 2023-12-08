Most of the companies that today occupy the highest positions in the valuation of their shares emerged from the courage and dedication of one or two founders who fought against all odds to make their small project grow.

With this dynamic, Apple, Microsoft or Nvidia emerged, all of them valued at 2 billion, 1.4 billion and 1.19 billion respectively. However, there is something about Nvidia that makes it a special case: its CEO remains one of the founders, and continues to fear that the company could go bankrupt at any time.

A 1.19 billion company that was not always so. Currently Nvidia is a company that leads the Artificial Intelligence revolution with a 200% revaluation in 2023. But, like many other large technology companies today, it was born as a semiconductor start-up for graphic rendering in the mid-1990s. 90’s.

As Jensen Huang confesses in an interview within the framework of the New York Times DealBook Summit 2023, “I still worry that Nvidia could go bankrupt one day. “I do everything I can not to ruin our business, I do everything I can not to fail.”

The “Huang Paranoia”. Jensen Huang has been at the helm of Nvidia for three decades, which, during its history, has been on the brink of bankruptcy several times. This situation marked his CEO, who lives with the constant feeling that any wrong move could cause the company to lose its position in the market and head towards its final bankruptcy.

“I think when you’ve built a company from scratch, experienced real adversity, and been on the verge of going out of business a few times, that feeling stays with you,” Huang said.

The pressure of the champion. In all competitions it happens that the one who holds the champion’s belt is the one who has the pressure to maintain it in the face of the constant challenge of the rest of the competitors. Exactly the same thing happens in the business environment and, according to the CEO of Nvidia, that pressure is constant. “It’s a restless attitude. I don’t wake up proud and confident. I wake up worried and restless,” Huang said jokingly.

“I don’t think it’s the type of paranoia that needs treatment or therapy. I don’t think there are competitors trying to put us out of business. I know they are trying. So I live in that partially desperate condition [por mantenerse] and partially aspirational [por innovar]”said Jesen Huang in reference to the struggle for leadership in semiconductor manufacturing with TSMC.

Working under pressure brings out the best in Jensen. The Nvidia CEO said in an interview on the Acquired podcast: “I can think better when faced with adversity. My heart rate drops,” and he adds, “I think that during adversity you are more focused, and when you are more focused, you can perform better.”

The millionaire founder of Nvidia, ranked 30th on the Bloomberg list, with an estimated fortune of about $41.6 billion, states that “he likes to maintain that tension at work where it seems like you are about to lose everything to stay alert.” Nvidia’s CEO says he likes to come home at night and tell his wife that he had saved the company. “Maybe it wasn’t true, but I’d like to think so.”

The ignorance of the entrepreneur. During his speech, the CEO highlighted how incredibly hard it has been to get Nvidia to the position he is in, and that, probably, if he had known, he would not have done it. Huang clarified, “It’s not that everything we’ve done hasn’t been worth it. I am very proud of all of it. But the effort and sacrifice required to achieve it has been enormous and I don’t think I could do it again.”

“The ignorance of the entrepreneur is an attitude that I try to maintain today. It is an approach in which you do not consider how hard the process will be. You only think about it if they can do it, I can. It is an attitude that helps achieve the goal, but it is totally wrong because it is much harder than you imagine.”

Image | Flickr (NVIDIA Taiwan)