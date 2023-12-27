The CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, has reached a status that only personalities like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs have reached. A true visionary who offers us Some tips for building a career in the age of artificial intelligence.

Jen-Hsun Huang, popularly known as Jensen Huang, is an entrepreneur born in Taiwan, although he emigrated as a child to the United States, where he forged his career. Jensen Huang started cleaning bathrooms and washing dishes at the Denny's restaurant chain..

And this is the first advice from the CEO of NVIDIA to young people who are starting their professional careers: “love all your jobs, and do them to the best of your ability. Nobody cleans the bathrooms or washes the dishes better than me,” he says.

After graduating as an engineer from the University of Oregon and Stanford, Huang began working at computer companies such as LSI Logic and AMD, designing processors.

As he himself acknowledges, he would have happily worked his entire life in any of those companies. But his friends convinced him to found his own company, NVIDIA, in 1993, becoming its CEO.

Advice from Jensen Huang, CEO OF NVIDIA

Jensen Huang can be considered a true visionarywhich future history will equate to Bill Gates or Steve Jobs.

In the early days of NVIDIA, the company practically invented gaming graphics cards for PC, which today are also used, thanks to their computing power, for tasks such as video editing, medicine, data analysis, supercomputers… and artificial intelligence. Several of the most powerful supercomputers in the world use NVIDIA GPUs.

NVIDIA took its first hit during the pandemic, when Their graphics cards were perfect for cryptocurrency mining. For years they have been out of stock and have tripled in price due to high demand in gaming and crypto.

a decade ago, Jensen Huang realized the potential of artificial intelligence before anyone else, and how hardware with great computing power would be needed to support it. That is why he developed his famous AI chips, NVIDIA A100 and H100, which today are used by 95% of the AIs that exist in the world.

This is how he has managed to turn NVIDIA into a company that exceeds a trillion dollars in stock market valuation, and has been elected the most admired CEO of 2023.

Jensen Huang has offered an interview for the Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association (CASPA), where he was asked Some tips for building a professional future in a world dominated by artificial intelligence. You can see it here:

We have already told the first of the pieces of advice: the CEO of NVIDIA advises love all your jobs, even if you don't like them, and do it the best you can. Only then will you be taken into account by your superiors, and you will be able to advance.

Another of Jensen Huang's curious tips is never wear a watch. He doesn't wear it. And he explains the reason: “now is the most important moment. Dedicate yourself to now.” In a philosophy that seems to come from mindfulness, which in turn has roots in Buddhism. We have to focus on what we do now. Thinking about yesterday, or what we will do tomorrow, is a waste of time and energy.

Finally, he advises “learning everything you can, continually,” as a way of not falling behind in the face of technological advances.

This is Jensen Huang, the most admired CEO of 2023. His advice for building a professional future seems valuable, because it has worked for him: with 30 years in office, he is the oldest CEO of all technology companies, and NVIDIA is at the highest point in its history.