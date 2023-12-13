After showing us the Metaverse Edition, created in a limited series, Royal Enfield unveils the series version of the new Shotgun 650 2024the fourth model of the Indian company developed on the 650 platform.

To push the motorbike we find the 648 cc parallel twin which we have already had the opportunity to appreciate on Interceptor. Continental GT and Super Meteor 650. This is an engine which, on this model, is capable of delivering a maximum power of 47 HP at 7,250 rpm. and with a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

The look is that of a true custom, stylish, characterized by soft and classic lines, which recall the models of the past, and with truly well-made finishes. In addition to aesthetics, however, much of the chassis is also in common with its sister Super Meteor 650. In fact, we find a tubular steel frame, which uses the engine as a stiffening element, combined with a double-arm steel swingarm. The suspensions remain Showa, with preload-adjustable double rear shock absorbers and non-adjustable 43 mm upside-down forks. The former are longer than those of the SM, the fork is shorter, by a good 40 mm. Travel is 120 mm at the front, 90 at the rear.

But what changes then? Much. First of all, the handlebars, which are wider and lower here, the saddle, which is higher from the ground and which becomes a single seater simply by unscrewing 4 screws, the riding position and the footrests (here in a central position). Even the look, although similar, has some differences, such as the grille that embraces the front headlight, more enveloping mudguards and a different tank (the capacity goes from 15.7 to 13.8 litres)

The rims also change, featuring a new look and different sizes: here they are 18″ at the front and 17″ at the rear (19”-16” on the Super Meteor), equipped with Ceat tires in sizes 100/90 and 150/70. The saddle is located 795 mm from the ground, 240 kg weight in running order.

The braking system remains unchanged, with two discs at work: a 320 mm front one and a 300 mm rear one, both of which have double-piston floating calipers and, obviously, are monitored by the ABS system.