ABOUT SHOPPING, GIFTS AND CHRISTMAS EXCESS. With Christmas just around the corner, cities and homes are beginning to be decorated with garlands of colored lights, Christmas trees and figurines. At this point, everyone is thinking about where, how and with whom they will spend the holidays. And, as it could not be otherwise, shopping centers, large stores and small businesses are decked out and prepared for one of the strongest campaigns of the year, the so-called Golden Quarter. And, if it is already the period of greatest sales, according to data from the Kantar company, we spend on average 12% more on each of them. The problem is that it has been four weeks ahead of 2017, starting in mid-September, and with it the pressure to buy.

The Golden Quarter is marked by several ‘micro-peaks’ on key dates, such as Halloween, Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, Christmas and Epiphany, and the start of the January sales that many businesses bring forward to January 26. December. And, according to Google data, more than 30% of the year’s total online sales will occur during this long shopping season (in 2022 they grew 16% compared to the same previous period). Furthermore, a study carried out by KPMG indicates that the average expense will be around €730: while 44% of those surveyed plan to spend more than in 2022, 35% will do the same and only 21% will spend less money.

Yes, Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year, but the exacerbated consumerism driven by campaigns that appeal to family reunions and the so-called ‘Christmas creep’ (phenomenon by which merchants and retailers introduce Christmas-themed merchandise and decorations before the traditional start of the campaign), has led to it being one of the most stressful seasons for many. Therefore, remember that although we all like to give and receive gifts, it is important to set a budget, stick to it, and manage expectations with family and friends. Our guide will help you in this regard with carefully selected recommendations for everyone. Be clear, you decide when your parties start and not the merchants. Don’t let the meaning of Christmas remain in the wrapping paper and decorations. Enjoy each reunion, they are the true gift.

Discover in video the main themes of this issue

And also…

PRESENT

Top 5: Important news…

…and what they mean to you.

The photo of the week

A light and 3D bike.

Theme of the week: New band, new life

WiFi 7 is the first wireless network standard to use the 6 GHz frequency band. The first speed measurements are impressive. We talk to you about all this here.

The topic of the week: Apple adds the turbo

With the M3, Apple presented a new processor and the laptops that will house it, and in the process also offended the competition…

All about security: Safe when hunting for bargains

There are already many offers on the Internet, but not all of them are what they seem. With the following tips, you will not have unpleasant surprises when shopping

Gadget of the week: The Dirt Detective

iRobot launches a new family of Roomba models. Thanks to artificial intelligence and the 7.0 operating system, Combo j9+ will achieve results never seen before in your home.

News: News

The latest in technology, apps, streaming, VR, companies, education, startups, leisure and social media.

News: The hobby of the week

Self-defined.

PRACTICAL

Photo editing: Transform your photos into art

If you like photography, with the following programs and applications, you can turn your images into true works of art. What are you waiting for?

Word Processors: Password Forms

Are you going to design a form in a Word document and need to reserve a space to enter a password? Then, create a text box in which a password can be typed, and display and hide this through a check box.

Practical: Your favorite applications

The best tricks.

Download Center: The best free security programs

No possibility of spying on your data: these applications guarantee greater privacy and security on your computer.

What you always wanted to know… and never dared to ask

Do your technological devices and your favorite programs test you every day and do you have questions to resolve? We give you answers.

Secure your privacy: Say no to the theft of your personal data

Protect your online identity, guarantee your digital security and prevent data theft, fraud and threats at all times and without worries.

Connected home: devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000

Adequate WiFi coverage at home is essential, since most of the devices we use require an Internet connection. With the devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 you boost your WiFi.

TEST

Christmas Bazaar 2023 (Part 1)

In this and the next issue of Computer Hoy, you will find the best recommendations for all types of devices for your Christmas shopping.

The latest technology

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd generation) smart speaker, Logitech Zone Wireless 2 headphones, Amazon eero Max 7 router and OnePlus Pad tablet.

KNOW MORE

Technology for everyone: How to embrace AI and keep your job

Adapting to the artificial intelligence revolution is essential to staying current and relevant in today’s job market. It’s time to know how to ride the AI ​​wave and keep your job.

Technology for everyone: The digital Diogenes syndrome

What is Diogenes digitalis syndrome? Learning to identify and combat it can help you avoid accumulating digital content that you don’t need. Bring order to chaos!

Technology for everyone: On the go with Chronas

Through Chronas, you can travel to any time in history and learn about how the world has changed over time. This interesting platform offers a wide collection of resources, including maps, photographs, documents and much more.

We solve your doubts: Questions & Answers

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

In the next issue

Advance Computer Today 658.