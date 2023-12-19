Nubia has ended 2023 in style. After the RedMagic 9 Pro, now it is the turn of the new Nubia Z60 Ultra. We are facing a new high-end, with the latest from Qualcomm and high-level specifications. And it does so by betting on a striking design thanks to the use of the front camera under the screen and with a very competitive price, also available now from Spain. If you are looking for a high-end at a reasonable price, This Nubia Z60 Ultra can be one of the great surprises.

Nubia Z60 Ultra technical sheet

Nubia Z60 Ultra

Dimensions and weight

163,98 x 76,35 x 8,78 mm

246 g

screen

6.8″ AMOLED

2.480 x .1116 px (400ppp)

120 Hz

1.500 nits

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

GPU Adreno 740

memory

8GB/12GB/16GB (LPDDR5X)

storage

256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0)

rear cameras

Principal: 50MP, IMX800, f/1.59, OIS, 35 mm

Gran angular: 50MP, f/1.8, OIS, 18 mm

Telephoto: 64MP, OIS, 85mm

frontal camera

16MP, f/2.0

Under screen

battery

6.000 mAh

80W charging

connectivity

5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6e, NFC, GPS

Operating system

Android 14

Nubia MyOS 14

others

IP68 resistance

Fingerprint sensor under screen

precio

From 679 euros

Power, big battery and an all-screen design





The Nubia Z60 Ultra stands out for its design, with a silhouette similar to that of the previous generation Nubia Z50 Ultra. The Chinese manufacturer continues to bet on an all-front screen with a front camera under the screento try to achieve the widest possible front.

We have a panel 6.8 inch AMOLED with a resolution equivalent to FullHD and a density of about 400 dpi. It is a BOE Q9+ panel with a brightness of up to 1,500 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.





Inside we find the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 along with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage that starts at 256 GB and goes up to 512 GB. In China it is also offered with up to 1 TB.

We have a certified body with IP68 water resistance and inside there is room for up to 6,000 mAh battery, along with 80W fast charging. Taking into account that we have a thickness of 8.3 millimeters, it is a considerable figure.

At the operating system level, the Z60 Ultra arrives with Android 14 along with its own MyOS 14 system.





The photographic section is in the hands of a triple camera configuration. The camera module occupies a large part of the rear area, where the main sensor comes wrapped in a striking red ring.

We have a 50 megapixel main sensor and lens with f/1.59 aperture. It is accompanied by a 50 megapixel and 18 mm sensor for the wide angle and a third 85 mm and 64 megapixel sensor for the telephoto. All three arrive with OIS, as the Nubia Z60 Ultra promises full optical stabilization.

The front camera is 16 megapixels and is hidden under the screen. A decision that is not new for Nubia, who presents itself as the leader in under-screen cameras with up to five generations of experience.

Availability and price of the Nubia Z60 Ultra





The new Nubia Z60 Ultra is available in two colors: black and silver. It is now available to pre-order globally, from Europe to Mexico. Its official price is 679 euros for the 8 and 256 GB version; 749 euros for the 12 and 256 GB and 899 euros for the model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

