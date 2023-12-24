We have shared all the free Fortnite codes this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on a peculiar error that allows us to make the characters fly. Reddit user xShibata has posted a video showing how when trying to interact with a calm NPC near a campfire in a game, the NPC turns into a human projectile and is ejected when hit by the player. After the impact, the NPC disappears, and despite the player's attempts to find it, they cannot locate it.

The Reddit community finds humor in this bug, speculating on possible reasons for the NPC's reaction, such as a rushed date or being a spy. Although it is not known if this bug is recurring with other NPCs, it is certainly curious.

