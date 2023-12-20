Just a few days ago, Huawei put its new generation of the MateBook D 16 2024 on sale, a light laptop with interesting features for which the brand offers us an attractive gift if we order it before December 27. In addition, we offer you an extra discount. Keep reading if you want to know all the details

Huawei MateBook D 16 2024

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the Huawei MateBook D 16 at the best price





The brand's new ultrabook has an official price of 799.90 euros for the basic version and 899.90 euros for the most powerful one. Until the December 27you can take both versions with some Huawei FreeBuds 5ivalued at 99.90 euros (on sale at the moment, for 79.90 euros Gift. In addition, we offer you a code 80 euros discount exclusive. Thus, to get the laptop for 719.90 euros (or 819.90 euros if you choose the most powerful one), you will only have to apply the code AHATAKMBD16 when placing your order.

In addition to the discount and the gift, buying the MateBook D 16 on the Huawei website has many other advantages. For example, you will have free shipping and urgent, in one or two days, so you will receive it in time even to give as a Christmas gift. You will also have the possibility of financing the purchase in installments or in 90 days without interest and in addition, you will have access to the after-sales assistance service and the repair service with home collection and delivery.

This new MateBook D 16 is, as we say, a light laptop, whose weight is 1,67 Kgwith a thickness of only 17mm. It has a full keyboard (although not backlit), with a fingerprint sensor, and comes with Windows 11 as standard.

Its screen is an IPS type panel, with 16 inches and 1920x1200p resolution with 142ppi and 300 nits of brightness.

In terms of configuration, both the most economical version for our market, as well as the most expensive, have an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, with Intel UHD graphics, although they differ in RAM memory, 8 GB in the first one (the one for 799.90 euros), and 16 GB in the case of the second, (899.90 euros). Both do have an SSD of 512 GB capacity. (Later it should be possible to buy versions with i7 or i9 processors with Iris Xe graphics).

In terms of connectivity, this MateBook offers us WiFi 6 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax) and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as an HDMI output, a combined 3.5 jack connector for microphones and headphones, and three USB ports: one of them Type C 3.2 with charging capacity and DisplayPort, plus a USB A 3.2 and a USB-A 2.0.

Finally, comment that your 70 Wh battery and offers fast charging at 65W, although the brand does not offer estimated use times for it.

Note: some of the links published here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the mentioned articles have been proposed by the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.

Images | Huawei

In Xataka Selection | Five Bluetooth headphones for all budgets to get the gift right this Christmas

In Xataka | Best ultrabooks in 2023: which one to buy and 13 recommended light laptops from 300 to 2500 euros