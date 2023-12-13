loading…

Israel was proven to have used white phosphorus bombs when it attacked southern Lebanon last October. This chemical weapon has been famously used in various wars since the 17th century. Photo/The Guardian

JAKARTA – Amnesty International finds military evidence Israel used white phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon between 10 and 16 October 2023. The banned weapons were used during the Zionist military standoff with Hezbollah.

The Washington Post newspaper report also expressed similar sentiments, which made the United States government express concern.

Amnesty, a London-based human rights organization, said one of the attacks on the town of Dhayra on October 16 should be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at least nine civilians and damaged civilian objects, and by because it is against the law.

“It is appalling that the Israeli army recklessly used white phosphorus in violation of international humanitarian law. Lebanon’s unlawful use of white phosphorus in the city of Dhayra on October 16 seriously endangered the lives of civilians, many of whom were hospitalized and displaced, and had their homes and cars burned down,” said Aya Majzoub, Deputy Regional Director for the East Central and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“With growing concerns regarding the intensification of hostilities in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army must immediately cease the use of white phosphorus, especially in populated areas, in line with its forgotten 2013 promise to stop using these weapons. They must adhere to their commitments and stop endangering the lives of civilians in Lebanon.”

History of the Use of White Phosphorus Bombs in War

White phosphorus is a highly flammable chemical and can ignite automatically in air. White phosphorus has been used in war since the 17th century, and continues to be used today.

The first recorded use of white phosphorus bombs in war was in 1669, when a German pharmacist named Hennig Brandt used white phosphorus to make poison. In the 18th century, white phosphorus began to be used as a firearm, and in the 19th century, white phosphorus began to be used as an incendiary weapon.

In World War I, white phosphorus was used widely by both sides. White phosphorus is used to create smoke screens, illuminate battlefields, and attack enemy infantry and vehicles.

In World War II, white phosphorus returned to widespread use. White phosphorus was used by Germany, the Soviet Union, and the United States. White phosphorus is used to attack infantry, vehicles, and air targets.