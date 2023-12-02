At the Essen Motor Show we came across this Novitec Urus Esteso from Absolute Motors.

You know what real estate agents say: location, location, location. That seems to be an important thing. In the car world we also need something for that: configuration, configuration, configuration.

The Lamborghini Urus is not the first car that comes to mind when you think of a subtly classic beauty. A little more Pamela Anderson than Sophia Lauren, so to speak. But La Pam can also have you wear an evening dress.

Readers born after 2000 – and searching on Google Images – will wonder what we mean by those old cakes, but in their day they were ladies who made sure you sold magazines (types of paper websites).

Novitec Urus Esteso by Absolute Motors

Anyway, at the Essen Motor Show we came across this Novitec Urus Esteso, contributed by Absolute Motors. Today we start with a Dutch touch, because Absolute Motors is located in South Holland (Ridderkerk).

Speaking of tint, the color of this Lamborghini is ‘Blue Astraeus’ and it is by far the best tint you can get for the Urus (although that’s personal preference of course). In this case, the car is equipped with just about all the goodies that Novitec has to offer. You can say whatever you want about Novitec, but the quality is better than perfect.

The fit is at least at the level of the Urus, which despite its Italian roots seems quite German. There is a complete body kit that gives the car (even more) presence, with the dark blue paint and the silver 23-inch alloy wheels. Behind it we see orange brake calipers, which looks surprisingly good with blue.

Very beautiful

The interior is also very beautiful with leather and Alcantara, but in subdued black. How cool would a vanilla-colored or ivory-white interior look? Oh well, that’s the great thing about these types of projects: you can do it entirely to your own taste.

We also have engine specifications for you. At Novitec you can choose from various upgrades for the Urus. If you go for ‘Level 3’ with the sports exhaust and 100-cell sports cat, you have access to 782 hp and 1,032 Nm. Enough to reach 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. That should be enough.

