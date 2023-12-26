the month of November can be roughly divided into three parts corresponding approximately to

three decades. The first decade was very dynamic and rainy, with the transit of some disturbances

intense, in particular the one connected to the named storm Ciaran in transit in northern Europe

at the beginning of the month, which also brought to Italy several critical issues linked to the abundant accumulations of

rain et al vento over 100 km/h; in this first part of the month, despite a drop in temperature

compared to the “off-scale” levels of October, temperatures remained mostly above average. Yes is

the second decade also proved to be relatively mild, but in a more peaceful context, with

prevalence of high pressure e little rainfall; during this period was also observed

and new record of maximum temperature in Genoa with 24°C exactly on the 15th.

In the third decade circulation has returned quite lively and accompanied by several rainy phasesin gran

part in the Centre-South; unlike the first decade, in this case, due to elongation

of the Atlantic high pressure towards the northern sector of the ocean, the currents prevailed over Europe

northern with consequent outbreaks of cold air masses in the Mediterranean and in Italy; This

gave rise to a general downsizing of temperaturewith values ​​also below average

especially in the North, but at times also in the Centre-South, especially with regards to

minimal. In such conditions the limit of snowfall suffered a notable decline to low levels

hill in the internal areas of the peninsula on day 25 and in part of the North-West on day 30.

Overall it was a great month warmer than the climatic average of the thirty-year period 1991-2020, with

an anomaly of +1°C which places it in 7th place among the warmest since 1959 together with November 2018,

with the largest anomalies in the central-southern regions, affected much more frequently

from mild air masses. Much more significant is the seasonal data which includes a September and

an October at the top of their respective rankings. Thus, with an anomaly of +2.1°C, thefall of the

2023 turns out to be the warmest, surpassing the old record of 2022 by 0.8°C. The calculations

since the beginning of the year still highlight the notable difference of around +1°C that maintains the 2023 on top of the

ranking of the hottest years together with 2022 with which it continues to compete for the record.

As regards the rainfallNovember does not differ much from the norm (-2% nationally),

but with the North-West and Sicily in deficit of about a third of rainfall and the central regions with a

accumulation above the average by just under a third (in the rest of the country values ​​close to

norm). The autumn quarter proved to be drier than normal with a gap of -18% and with

accumulations below average almost everywhere, except for some Alpine sectors and in the North-East where yes

observe positive anomalies. The negative data for November contributes to further reducing the

gap, always positive, from the beginning of the year, which drops to +10% corresponding to approximately 19 billion

cubic meters of water more than normal.



A global level both November, autumn and the 11 months from January to November appear

definitely in 1st place as the hottest within their respective time series, with anomalies of

+1.44°C, +1.41°C and +1.15°C respectively. Also noteworthy is the exceptional nature of November which,

on a planetary level, saw the threshold of 2°C compared to the average exceeded for the first time

of the pre-industrial era.