They want NOVA to be the next big cosmic character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First it was going to be a movie, then a series, and later it became a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special. Now it seems that NOVA will have a movie, let’s see if they clarify this character. Do you want to see it in action? Leave it to me in comments.

The Nova Corps, introduced in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, was a clue to Richard Rider’s potential, although the director made it clear that it was not a character he was interested in. However, from time to time new rumors arise that we will finally be able to see it in Marvel Studios.

They must continue the story after Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Thanos devastated the Nova Corps, to obtain the Power Stone (purple) that the Guardians of the Galaxy had delivered. Since then we have all been wondering when we will know more about what really happened and if NOVA can emerge after that event. The Russo brothers were close to presenting it, but they did not want to mislead viewers in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now, Marvel Studios is considering turning NOVA’s story into its own movie. The focus will likely revolve around Richard Rider and Sam Alexander, the latter being a young man who receives the hero’s legacy. In fact, he might even blend in somewhat with the Young Avengers.

Although there is no information on the creative team or cast, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at Nova’s potential in the MCU.

It must be remembered that Richard Rider is a classic, created in 1976, while Sam Alexander, the current Nova, made his most recent appearance in 2011. In addition, they could do something similar to Green Lantern, since they will imitate Suicide Squad with the Thunderbolts , it’s not a bad idea to do the same with space characters either.

Are you excited to see NOVA finally shine in her own film? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section! While we can see all the UCM installments on Disney Plus with this link.

