Suara.com – Inactive KPK chairman Firli Bahuri (center) walks out after undergoing an examination at the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police Headquarters, Jakarta, Wednesday (27/12/2023). Firli Bahuri was again questioned by Bareskrim as a suspect in the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Firli was examined for approximately 11 hours. Unfortunately, he chose to remain silent and did not smile after being questioned. He walked out, then got into the car and left the National Police Headquarters under tight police guard.

It is known that this time Firli was questioned for the second time as a suspect and has not yet been detained. As for the alleged SYL extortion case, Firli Bahuri has been questioned four times at the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit Building.

Two of them were still witnesses, namely on Thursday (26/10) and Thursday (16/11). Meanwhile, two others after Firli were named suspects, namely on Friday (1/12) and Wednesday (6/12). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)