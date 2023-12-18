Suara.com – The performance of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund on the domestic scene this season continues to be in the spotlight. Having not yet scored a goal in the Premier League, Hojlund was also criticized by former Red Devils captain, Gary Neville.

Rasmus Hojlund, a 20 year old Danish striker, was bought by Manchester United for a quite 'wow' price in the 2023 summer transfer market.

The Red Devils paid 74 million euros to Italian club Atalanta to get the former FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz bomber.

Even though he was able to score 5 goals in the Champions League in his first season at Manchester United, Hojlund's number of goals in the Premier League so far is still 0 even though he has appeared in 13 matches.

Most recently, Hojlund failed to convert a golden opportunity when he was in a one-on-one situation with the Liverpool goalkeeper in the Premier League match at Anfield, Monday (18/12) early morning WIB which ended with a score of 0-0.

For Hojlund, it was another goal-dry episode with Manchester United in the Premier League. Because, of the 13 matches he has played, the striker failed to score a goal or provide an assist.

Quoted from WhoScored, from the 13 matches played, Hojlund has attempted 18 shots in the 2023/2024 Premier League.

Of that number, six shots occurred in small boxes. However, of those 18 attempts, none was a goal. He also failed to provide an assist despite making 11 key passes.

Hojlund's bluntness had a big impact on Manchester United. Currently, the team created by manager Erik ten Hag has only scored 18 goals in the Premier League.

The Red Devils' number of goals is even less than that of Bournemouth (22 goals), which is currently in 14th position in the standings.

Hojlund's performance received attention from Manchester United legend, Gary Neville. The former Red Devils captain is not convinced that Hojlund is a capable striker who can raise the team's level.

“The one-on-one moment (Hojlund) in the match against Liverpool, that's where you need calm as a center forward. Hojlund didn't show that he wasn't cool enough as a striker,” said Gary Neville as reported by Sky Sports, Monday.

“You need that calm, a little class as a striker. He lacks that,” continued the former England national team player who is now active as a football pundit.

“He has good physical strength, body balance in duels with opposing defenders, but I think Hojlund is not an accomplished finisher.”

“He is a bit similar to Darwin Nunez (Liverpool striker) in this respect,” concluded Neville.