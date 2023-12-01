loading…

South Korea (South Korea) will launch its first spy satellite using a SpaceX rocket. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – South Korea (South Korea) will launch spy satellite his first military service will be on Saturday (2/12/2023) with a SpaceX rocket. This was announced by the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

This further intensifies the race for space on the peninsula after North Korea (North Korea) launched its first military spy satellite into space last month.

“The Seoul surveillance satellite, carried on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, will lift off from the US Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 03.19 Seoul time,” a South Korean Defense Ministry official told reporters as quoted by Channel News Asia, Friday (1/12/2023).

SpaceX released a photo of a Falcon 9 rocket mounted vertically on the launch pad with the letters “KOREA” emblazoned on it.

If successfully launched into orbit, South Korea will have its first domestically built spy satellite to monitor its nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea.

Seoul plans to launch four additional spy satellites by the end of 2025 to increase its surveillance capacity over North Korea.

According to Yonhap news agency, set to orbit between 400km and 600km above the earth, the Seoul satellite is capable of detecting objects as small as “30cm”.

“Considering its resolution and capacity for Earth observation… our satellite technology ranks among the top five globally,” claimed a South Korean defense ministry official, as quoted by Yonhap.

This launch came less than two weeks after Pyongyang successfully put its spy satellite into orbit.