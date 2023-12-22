“Not seen since Vietnam”: The US press against Israeli bombing of civilians

“We haven't seen that since Vietnam.” Washington Post, New York Times and CNN: the US press continues to give ample space to the story of the devastation that strikes Gaza daily and to criticism of the Israeli military campaign. In the last few hours the main US newspapers have published investigations that raise more than one question about Israeli conduct in the conflict while the Biden administration, Israel's main ally in the military operation, is asking to contain the exorbitant toll of civilian victims.

In a video investigation published today, the New York Times said it had gathered “evidence” that, as the title of the piece states, “Israel bombs areas where it ordered civilians to go.” An analysis of satellite images of the strip shows that Israel used more than 900 kilo bombs in an area of ​​the southern strip that it had designated as safe. Journalists, with the help of artificial intelligence, identified 208 craters. “Questions of this type will be examined at a later stage,” the Israeli army told the newspaper, reiterating that the priority remains to destroy the organization responsible for the October 7 attacks, Hamas.

An analysis carried out by CNN identified 500 craters left across Gaza by this type of bomb, “four times heavier than the largest bombs the United States dropped on Mosul, Iraq, during the ISIS war.” According to experts cited by the broadcaster, Western armies make limited use of the 900-kilo (2,000-pound) bombs “due to their potential impact on densely populated areas such as Gaza.” This has not stopped the United States from supplying Israel with more than 5,000 Mk-84 bombs, a 900-kilo type of bomb, to Israel since October alone.

“We would have to go back to the Vietnam War to make a comparison,” said Marc Garlasco, a former military analyst and former UN investigator. According to the expert, the density of bombings in the first month of the war “had not been seen since Vietnam”. “Even in both wars in Iraq they were never so dense,” he added.

Another investigation published yesterday by the Washington Post has instead cast doubt on one of the main results announced so far by Israel: the dismantling of the alleged tunnel system under the al-Shifa hospital, the main healthcare facility in the strip. WaPo's analysis of open source images, satellite images and materials released publicly by the Israeli army did not support the IDF's assertion that the hospital was a Hamas command center. In particular, the analysis shows that “the rooms connected to the tunnel network discovered by the IDF troops did not contain immediate elements that indicated military use by Hamas”, that “none of the five hospital facilities identified (by the spokesperson) Hagari appeared be connected to the tunnel network” and that “there is no evidence that it is possible to access the tunnels from inside the hospital wards”.