Suara.com – The National Capital Authority (OIKN) said that the total funding received by the National Capital City (IKN) until November 2023 reached IDR 71 trillion.

These funds come from two main sources, namely financing from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) amounting to IDR 35 trillion, and private investment reaching around IDR 36 trillion.

OIKN Deputy for Funding and Investment, Agung Wicaksono, explained that around IDR 23.1 trillion of the total private investment came from the groundbreaking of the phase I project, while the remaining IDR 13.1 trillion was from phase II.

Groundbreaking projects last November, including the Pakuwon project, contributed IDR 13.1 trillion to total private investment.

“Today there has been a commitment of IDR 36 trillion (from investors) for IKN construction from non-APBN sources,” said Agung, on Friday (15/12/2023).

Furthermore, he said, the total incoming private investment shows that IKN development does not solely depend on the state budget. Many private parties are interested and committed to developing IKN.

Furthermore, Agung stated that the state budget allocation for IKN is around IDR 5 trillion in 2022 and will increase to IDR 29 trillion in 2023, reaching a total of IDR 35 trillion.

This indicates that IKN is not only a project financed by state money, but rather by private investment.

With the active participation of private investors in the IKN project, Agung believes that the interest of other investors in participating will increase. Moreover, IKN is conceptualized as a city of the future, providing great opportunities to build a sustainable future.